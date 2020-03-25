Delayed Olympics will still be called ‘Tokyo 2020’— governor

The postponed Olympics will retain the name “Tokyo 2020” despite being held next year, the city’s governor said Tuesday.

“The name will remain Tokyo 2020,” Yuriko Koike told reporters after Japan’s prime minister said he agreed a year’s delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“First, no cancellation has been confirmed. It’s clear. And a goal — by summer in 2021 — has become concrete. It’s also a very concrete guide for athletes as well. I think it’s a big thing.” Koike said.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Abe had earlier said Bach was in “100 percent agreement” when Japan asked the IOC to push back the Games.