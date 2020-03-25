LOOK: Bayanihan to Heal as One Act signed by Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure granting him additional powers to fight the emergency health crisis the country is now facing due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

Under the law, both public and health workers who may contract the virus while serving in the line of duty will get a compensation of P100,000.

A compensation of P1 million shall also be given to health workers who will die in the fight to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This provision has a retroactive application from February 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, some 18 million households are entitled to get an emergency subsidy from a minimum of P5,000 to a maximum of P8,000 for two months computed based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rate. In addition, the prevailing cash transfer program and rice subsidy will be considered in the computation of the emergency subsidy.

The law also placed the country under a state of emergency effective for three months unless extended.

This is on top of the already implemented Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine which takes effect until midnight of April 13.

Under the new law, the President has the power to realign funds to government measures that will address the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The President is also authorized to direct the operation of establishments like private hospitals, hotels, and transport companies to support medical facilities and services.

Below is a copy of the law, which details the additional powers granted to the President in the government’s fight against COVID-19:

