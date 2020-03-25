Barangays ordered to submit curfew reports to Cebu City government

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 80 barangays in Cebu City are now required to submit daily reports on curfew violations and implementation of other mitigating measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in their jurisdictions to Mayor Edgardo Labella.

This was the pronouncement of the mayor on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to all barangay chiefs in the city, so he can be apprised of the current implementation of all his executive orders in the barangays.

The mayor wants the report of all curfew related incidents in the barangay to check if the curfew has been fully implemented during the general community quarantine.

He also wants establishments covered by the closure directives to be checked if they have really ceased operation during the community quarantine.

“I have called on the ABC President, Councilor Franklyn Ong, to direct all barangays to submit daily reports on the implementation of curfew and all other measures against Covid-19,” said the mayor.

The barangay chiefs should submit the daily reports to the Office of the Mayor every 2 p.m. daily.

Support for cluster clinics

City Health Officer Daisy Villa also urged the barangays to improve information dissemination with regards to the cluster clinics set up.

Villa said that many of the residents have complained about the cluster clinics fearing such clinics handle positive cases of Covid-19.

However, she clarified that cluster clinics do not handle positive cases, and only serve as consultation centers for patients with Influenza-like-illnesses (ILI).

If the patient is suspected to have Covid-19, they will be brought to the hospital immediately for testing and will be transferred to the custody of the Department of Health (DOH).

“Wala na gidala sa cluster clinics ang mga positive cases sa Covid-19. Ang mga nagpaconsult lang with the influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) ang gidala didto. Konsulta ra sila didto. If suspected gani, ipadala sa hospital for testing. Please let us support our cluster clinics,” said Villa.

(Positive cases are not brought to the cluster clinics. Only those with ILI may go there for consultation. Only for consultation. If they are suspected, they will be brought to the hospital for testing. Please let us support our cluster clinic.)

Villa encouraged the barangays to spread this information among their residents to encourage those with ILI to get a consultation. /rcg