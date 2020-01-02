JoyRide launches delivery services amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Filipino-owned motorcycle ride-hailing firm JoyRide has launched its on-demand curbside delivery app dubbed as “JoyRide Delivery” in order to help the people and the riders amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Luzon.

JoyRide said the new services are made possible by a group of its Kasundo bikers who are willing to lend a hand in these trying times.

In an announcement, the public can use the JoyRide app in Metro Manila and Cebu for urgent delivery needs starting March 25 at 6:00 a.m.

JoyRide said users can download the JoyRide Customer App on iOS or Google Play Store but for those who have its existing app, they could update the JoyRide app to its latest version.

In order to book in JoyRide delivery, its user must open the JoyRide app and select ‘Delivery’. The sender will match with a qualified Kasundo biker who will deliver the parcel to its drop-off destination. The sender or receiver should meet the Kasundo biker at the plotted pick-up or drop-off point in order to send and receive the parcel.

The allowed dimension of the item is 17 x 15 x 10 inches weighing 12 kilograms maximum.

Items that can be delivered are food, drinks, medicine, clothing, groceries, parcels and documents which are insured up to P2,000.

The motorcycle-hailing ride hailing app also reminded the public to avoid putting cash, high-value items, gadges, cakes and pastries, prohibited drugs, flammable or explosive items, suspicious-looking items and pets or animals in their parcel due to possible spoilage, disfiguration and for safety reasons.