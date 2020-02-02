DOLE-7, Pag-ibig will only accept documents sent through email

CEBU CITY—To support the government’s call for physical distancing, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other agencies in Central Visayas will only accept the submission of documents from their clients through electronic mail.

The term physical distancing is recently cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a measure that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As much as possible, we will do what we can as a show of support to the government and to all the frontliners in this fight. Physical distancing must be observed,” DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said in an emailed press release.

“At these extraordinary times, it is imperative that we religiously abide by rules and regulations set by the government.”

Starting this week and until everything is back to normal, clients are urged to avoid submitting documents to the department personally.

For concerns not related to the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP), they could be emailed to [email protected]

For documents or applications related to the availment of the CAMP, clients are advised to send them to the following emails, to wit:

1) Companies located within the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapulapu- [email protected];

2) Companies in Cebu province outside the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapulapu- [email protected]; 3) Companies located in the province of Negros Oriental- [email protected]; 4)

Companies in Siquijor- [email protected]; and 5) Companies located in Bohol- [email protected]

Apart from the hotline numbers that would accommodate inquiries, DOLE-7 will be setting up a makeshift public assistance desk office outside the DOLE building.

“Despite the menace that the virus poses to everyone, the department continues to serve,” Siaton said. “We just have to establish a strict protocol on physical distancing. So for our clients, don’t feel offended when the public assistance desk officer of the day would keep his distance from you as the same is purposely done for everyone’s safety. If possible, since all of us are urged to stay at home, call our hotlines or email us for your concerns,” added the Regional Director.

DOLE-7 could be reached at (0977) 610 9202 from Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. (032) 266-2792 is available from Monday to Thursday, 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-ibig) has stopped accepting applications for multi-purpose loans (MPL) and calamity loans via dropbox starting Wednesday, March 25.

“For everyone’s health and safety, starting Wednesday, 25 March 2020 we will stop accepting applications via Drop Box for multi-purpose loan (MPL) and calamity loan,” Pagibig posted on its Facebook page.

Pag-ibig members are urged to file their application through email.

For areas covered by South Central Visayas (Cebu-Ayala, Dumaguete, Talisay, Toledo and Cebu-Colon branches) and by North Central and Eastern Visayas, covering Mandaue, Danao, Mactan, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Calbayog and Ormoc branches, members can email their application to [email protected]/rcg