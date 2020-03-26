DFA: 2 overseas Filipinos succumb to COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — At least two Filipinos overseas recently succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.
DFA figures showed that the two deaths were recorded in the Asia Pacific Region and Europe.
#DFAAdvisory: Number of COVID-19 Cases Among Filipinos Abroad (As of 24 March 2020) pic.twitter.com/N5VSFfmc6s
— DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 24, 2020
One hundred sixty nine Filipinos overseas have so far been hit by COID-19, the DFA added.
Of the number, 77 are still undergoing treatment while the other 90 have already recovered.
The DFA said Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 in 25 countries.
