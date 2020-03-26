Apples: Tasty, healthy and affordable

Cebu City, Philippines—Remember the famous proverb “an apple a day, keeps the doctor away?”

Well, there’s really no scientific proof that this is true. But eating this fruit is still a healthy choice nonetheless.

Apples, among the world’s most popular fruits, are good source of fiber and antioxidants that are beneficial to one’s health, according to the website healthline.com.

What’s great about this fruit is that it comes in variety of types with different colors and sizes, all of them tasting good!

Read: Fruits to help protect one’s body against diseases

One good thing about this fruit, too, is that it comes at an affordable price in markets.

For example, an apple can be bought at the Carbon Public Market here for just P10 a piece. Not bad for something that has several health benefits such as improving heart health and aiding in weight loss.

Here are some nutrition facts for one raw, unpeeled, medium-sized apple (100 grams):

Calories: 52

Water: 86%

Protein: 0.3 grams

Carbs: 13.8 grams

Sugar: 10.4 grams

Fiber: 2.4 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

So if you want to heat healthy, apples can help. Who knows? Maybe it could really help keep the doctor away. /bmjo