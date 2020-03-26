The best gift to our warriors in the field

The right to life and right to health gain more meaning in crisis situations such as what we are facing now. Health is a priority, no doubt about it.

When we listened to President Duterte’s announcement of the lockdown, we could not then fathom the consequences awaiting us. Our life was brought to a halt and changed overnight.

Home quarantine and self-isolation have became survival strategies that we could not have imagined would happen to communities and the entire world one day.

Working from home has become the new norm, thanks to employers who have precisely thought of contingencies like this by investing on technology that has made it possible to be connected virtually.

How we wish authorities would have that mindfulness of preparedness and collaboration. Those who are prepared and the sincerity to serve our people are showing the way. Netizens know who they are.

Our hearts go to our daily-wage earners who could not possibly survive during the lockdown without intervention from government and the generosity of the community.

The newly signed Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act gives the power to the President to re-align funds for a fixed period. It sets aside emergency subsidy to low income groups which are estimated to be around 18 million to be given P5000-P8000 a month for two months. A 30-day period is given for all loans and rental payments without penalties and charges, among others.

It is expected that implementing regulations will be crafted soonest to provide relief to our vulnerable sectors.

Amid the news of increased transmission and death from the virulent coronavirus, and the lack of equipment to test its presence and to protect our health professionals, our sagging spirits are bolstered by the bravery, courage and generosity of our people.

We are inspired by our heroes saving lives in the warzone — our doctors, nurses, health workers and the staff in hospitals and laboratories. Amid grave challenges, they carry on with their mission to serve. With RA 11469 enacted, they are given special risk allowance and special compensation for infection and for the fallen warriors from public and private sectors, one million pesos retroactive to February 1.

We are grateful to the police, military, workers in supermarkets, banks, and essential services like media — so that we can continue to have peace and order, and the goods and news that we need during this time. They are exposed to the virus going to and from their homes, but they plod on.

Yet, hope remains that we will surmount this pandemic. That sheer will to be resilient and make the most out of this transition have to be foremost in our mind. We can do a lot while remaining in the safety of our homes. That is the best gift that we can give to our warriors in the field./dbs