Stop panic buying, groceries to stay open – Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is already in effect in Cebu province this Thursday, March 26, 2020, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has clarified that there is no mobility restriction implemented in the province yet.

Garcia, in a press conference this afternoon, March 26, made the clarification after Cebuanos went into a buying frenzy anew to stock supplies in preparation for the ECQ.

The lines of customers stretched outside the groceries and pharmacies and even occupying the sides of the streets.

“Effective karon, ang Sugbo ana na sa state of enhanced community quarantine. Apan gikinahanglan nga kamong tanan makasabot ug masayod nga wala pa kitay restriction. Wa pa kitay giingon nga lockdown na mo sa inyong mga balay,” Garcia said.

(Effective karon, Cebu is in a state of enhanced community quarantine. But everyone should understand and everyone should know that there is no restriction yet. We have not yet told you that the lockdown has started and you now stay in your home.)

The only mobility restriction so far, Garcia clarified, would be the ban on the entry of all international travelers beginning midnight of March 27, 2020.

The governor is still discussing with the mayors of the province’s 44 towns and seven cities regarding the provinces to discuss the protocols that will be implemented during the enhanced community quarantine.

Garcia appealed to the public not to panic and to remain calm despite the development as she assured that groceries would remain open even when the mobility restrictions would be in place.

“Sultian ta kamo nga bisan pa og unya moabot ang panahon nga kamong tanan kinahanglan anaa na lamang sa balay, duna gihapon tay tugtan nga makagawas ug magpadayon gihapon ang atong mga groceries ug supermarkets nga abli,” Garcia said.

(I tell you that even if the time will come that everybody will be required to stay inside their homes, there will still be someone allowed to go out and groceries and supermarkets will continue to be opened.)

“Makapadayon gihapon kamo og kuha og supplies. Exception gayod ang atong mga groceries ug supermarkets sa atong lockdown,” she added.

(You can still get supplies. The groceries and supermarkets are exceptions in our lockdown.)

The movement and entry of cargoes, especially essential goods will also remain unimpeded to ensure that the supply of goods to the residents in the province will continue.

“Kalma lang ta. Samtang niining atong giatubang karon, ato sab protehian ang atong kaugalingon. Mosunod ta sa tanan nga gilagda sa gobyerno,” Garcia said.

(Let us all calm down. While we face this crisis, we should also protect ourselves. Let’s follow the orders of the government.)/dbs