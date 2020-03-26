Close to 1k individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) is now monitoring close to 1,000 individuals who are showing symptoms of the highly infectious coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its latest situation report, DOH – 7 showed that as of March 26, 2020, a total of 938 individuals were recorded to have Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILIs).

COVID-19 is a disease that attacks the respiratory system, and is caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome – Coronavirus 2 (Sars-CoV2), a variant of the Sars-CoV which infected over 700 people within 2002 – 2003.

Cebu City is now monitoring 61 people with SARI, the highest among all local governments in Central Visayas.

The city is followed by Negros Oriental with nine, Mandaue City with eight, Bohol with seven, Lapu-Lapu City with 3, and Siquijor with 1.

Cebu province has no individuals with SARI but DOH – 7 reported 3,191 persons under monitoring (PUMs) and 103 persons with ILI there.

As of this posting, Bohol has the highest number of ILIs with 291. It was followed by Cebu City with 202, and Negros Oriental with 198.

Lapu-Lapu City has 37 individuals classified as ILIs while Siquijor has 6. DOH – 7 recorded two persons with ILI in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Central Visayas have recorded a total of 16, 230 PUMs as of March 26, 2020.

PUMs refer to individuals with travel history to areas affected by COVID-19, or have come in contact with those with symptoms but are not showing any signs of having the disease.

Nationwide

Meanwhile, DOH’s Central Office in Manila has logged an additional 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 707.

They also reported 10 new deaths which meant the toll now stands at 45. Two new recoveries were recorded, totaling the figures to 28.

Global

COVID-19 has infected over 474, 204 people globally. With 3,647 deaths, Spain has overtaken China. Italy is nearing the 8,000-mark in their death toll – with 7,503 deaths reported as of March 26, 2020.

On the other hand, there are 115, 003 patients who recovered from the disease. / ###