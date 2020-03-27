VSMMC discloses 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases mostly from Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Visayas and most of them are from Region 7, the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) announced on Friday, March 27, 2020.

VSMMC said in their live briefing that they already received certification from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) to conduct COVID-19 tests, and officially release their corresponding results.

This means all tests conducted at VSMMC, a sub-national level laboratory for the Visayas area, will no longer need further confirmation from RITM.

Recent data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) earlier showed that there are 14 presumptive positive cases in the region.

Presumptive positive cases are specimens in which results needed RITM’s verification. /rcg