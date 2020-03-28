Foreigner with COVID-19 escapes Bicol hospital, Salceda says

MANILA, Philippines — A foreigner who tested positive for COVID-19 has escaped the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Legazpi City and Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda is asking the public to help authorities locate the patient.

Salceda said on his Facebook post on Friday that the foreigner, a male mechanic identified as Richard Gary Tauscher, 52, resisted BRTTH officials and escaped the said medical facility.

“Between March 16 to 25, he resisted and escaped from BRTTH. And was last seen in March 25,” Salceda noted.

Tauscher’s last known address was at Marquez Street in Barangay 13 of Legazpi City. According to Salceda, people who have information about the patient should notify Legazpi’s local government unit and the police outposts in the city, as he poses a risk to other people.

“Any information so he could be admitted to BRTTH please relay to LGU Legazpi, PNP Legazpi, DOH or BRTTH. Just report information but it takes special handling,” the lawmaker said.

“At large, he clearly poses risks to himself and to the public health. This post is empowered by Republic Act No. 11332 or Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases,” he added.

As of Friday, Department of Health officials confirmed that there are three COVID-19 cases in the Bicol Region, two of which were admitted at the BRTTH and another at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

It is unclear whether Tauscher is included in the list of patients at the Bicol Region, as the patients staying at the BRTTH were aged 50 and 53, while the escapee was noted as 53 years old.

Luzon remains under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Health officials said that there are now 803 patients infected with COVID-19 and 54 of which have already died while 31 have recovered.

Around the world, over 524,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, while 23,592 patients have died, and another 111,100 patients have recovered.

Edited by JPV

