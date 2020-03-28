BREAKING: 1,075 people in PH has coronavirus disease – DOH
MANILA, Philippines — The number of persons infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark as the Department of Health (DOH) documented 272 new cases as of Saturday afternoon.
According to DOH, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,075, including 14 new deaths and four recoveries.
The number of people who died in the country due to the illness has now reached 68 while a total of 35 COVID-19 positive individuals have managed to recover.
DOH said that among those who recovered was “PH163”, a 55-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City. He was asymptomatic and was discharged on March 25 after getting two negative results.
“PH19”, a 46-year-old Filipino female from Pasig City, likewise managed to recover from the disease, DOH noted. The woman, who is now asymptomatic, was allowed to leave the hospital on March 26.
Meanwhile, “PH235”, a 30-year-old Filipino male from Mandaluyong City, was discharged on March 25; and “PH11”, a 72-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City, was permitted to go home on March 27.
COVID-19 is caused by the novel coronavirus which first emerged from Wuhan City of Hubei province in China.
The coronavirus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough but it can be high risk for other people, especially older adults and those with underlying health issues.
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Worldwide, the virus already infected more than 596, 835 people and killed more than 27,350 as of March 28.
