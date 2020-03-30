Mactan Rock offers free water to Cebuanos suffering from COVID-19, El Niño threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bulk water supplier Mactan Rock Industries Inc. (MRII) is preparing its plants to distribute free water to Cebuanos especially during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and the looming El Niño.

“We are giving water to those who have no access to water especially those living in depressed areas to help them battle the coronavirus disease or Covid-19,” said Antonio Tompar, MRII chairman and CEO, in a press statement released their morning, March 30, 2020.

The Department of Health (DOH) has advised Cebuanos to frequently wash their hands as a means to fight Covid-19. But Cebu’s water problems, with some areas experiencing low to no water supply, has made this simple act seem impossible.

“The threats of the coronavirus have made it clear how important water is. That is why we are helping the government in this fight by offering our water,” said Tompar’s statement.

Cebuanos who wish to avail of the free water offer can bring their pails or water containers to MRII or Aquapure plants in Cebu City. These are located in Perpetual Valley, Labangon; Sitio Greenfields, Banilad; Tabucanal, Pardo; Punta Princesa; M Lhuillier and Whitegold in Tejero. MRII plants in other parts of Cebu province are located in Yati, Liloan and Vistamar Beach Resort and Country Club, Suba Masulog, Suba Basbas, and Coral Point in Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

MRRI is also making arrangements with its clients like the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Gaisano Grand Tabunok, Gaisano Talamban, Gaisano Mandaue, and Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu to allow people to get water from their respective plants at a specific time.

LGUs who want to avail of this free water offer will have to make arrangements with the MRII office thru phone numbers (032) 414-1483 or (032) 283-4354.

Affordable Water

Meanwhile, MRII is preparing around 10, 000 cmd of safe and affordable water that will be enough for 20, 000 households in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova town.

“We are also making available excess water from our desalination plants to be infused to (the) MCWD system in Metro Cebu at a lower price,” Tompar said.

MRII is also working to finish its projects in partnership with the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu and Compostela town.

“These projects can supply up to 30,000 households,” Tompar added.