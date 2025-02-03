Jerusalem-Shigeoka world title rematch set for March 30 in Nagoya

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The long-awaited world title rematch between reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem and former champion Yudai Shigeoka has been officially scheduled for March 30 in Nagoya, Japan.

The announcement was made on Monday, February 3, by Kameda Promotions, the official Japanese boxing outfit behind the event.

While Jerusalem had previously confirmed that his next fight would take place in March, the exact date and venue remained uncertain until this official confirmation.

In addition to the world title rematch, an exciting undercard bout has been revealed with a non-title, eight-round showdown between rising Japanese prospects Shori Umezu (11-1-1, 7 KOs) and Towa Tsuji (9-1, 6 KOs).

The 30-year old Jerusalem stands as one of only two Filipino world champions, alongside reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

Currently training in Japan after a lengthy camp in Cebu, Jerusalem is fully focused on defending his title.

Meanwhile, Shigeoka contrastingly was seen training for the rematch at the Elorde Boxing Gym in Manila.

The first encounter between Jerusalem and Shigeoka took place in March 2024, where Jerusalem dethroned Shigeoka by split decision in Nagoya, despite knocking the former champion down twice during the fight.

Jerusalem successfully defended his title in his next bout, defeating top Mexican contender Luis Castillo by unanimous decision in Manila last September, in front of a raucous Filipino crowd.

Jerusalem enters the rematch with a professional record of 23 wins (12 KOs) and 3 losses, while Shigeoka holds a 9-1 record with 5 knockouts.

