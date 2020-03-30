Makati City’s ‘Makati Mart’ mobile stores launched

MANILA, Philippines — Makati City got its Makati Mart mobile stores rolling on Monday to provide residents easier access to basic goods during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine and the coronavirus disease2019 (COVID-19) situation.

Good morning #Makatizens! Masaya ang mga residente ng Barangay Olympia at Rizal habang namimili sa Makati Mart na inumpisahang paikutin ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Makati ngayong araw. Isinagawa ito ni Mayora Abby upang bigyan ng alternatibong pamilihan ang mga residente. pic.twitter.com/tSTrns3d8H — MyMakati (@Mayora_Abby) March 30, 2020

Makati Mart made its initial rounds in Barangays Olympia and Rizal, according to a tweet from Mayor Abby Binay.

Binay said the mobile stores were launched to provide Makati residents an alternative source of basic goods.

“Ito rin ay para hindi na sila magsisikan o lumayo sa kanilang tahanan upang mamalengke (This was provided so that they will not crowd supermarkets and so that they will not have to go out of their house to buy goods),” she added.

Similar stores were earlier launched by other cities in Metro Manila, particularly in he cities of Pasig and Valenzuela, in a bid to help its residents cope with the restrictions of the community quarantine imposed by the national government to help curb the spread of the viral respiratory illness.

GSG