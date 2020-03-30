Medical workers in Cebu City get more help

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In response to reports that several frontline workers fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) experienced discrimination and harassment, several establishments in Cebu City offered to provide help to them.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced during his regular press conference on Monday, March 30, 2020 that some firms volunteered to shelter frontliners who were seeking a place to rest after work.

Labella said a hotel in General Maxilom Avenue, and a church in Osmeña Boulevard opened their doors to accommodate those at the frontline combating COVID-19, especially the health workers.

He said the White Knight Hotel offered 25 of its rooms for frontliners while Bradford Church would provide 15 rooms. This means a total of 40 rooms are available for those who will need a place to stay.

“Those who want to avail of these offers can do so by contacting our city administrator, Attorney Floro Casas,” said Labella.

The mayor said he was saddened about the reports that several medical practitioners experienced discrimination for fear that they had come in contact with COVID-19.

“Some were even barred or told to get out of the buildings where they were staying,” he added.

On the other hand, the city government also announced plans of opening more routes for the free bus rides for those who would still be reporting to work.

