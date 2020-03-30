COVID-19 cases surge to 1,546 with no new recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — No new recoveries from the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) as the number of cases surged to 1,546 on Monday.

The DOH recorded 128 new cases as of 4 p.m. Monday. An additional seven individuals were reported to have died due to the disease, bringing the total to 78 fatalities.

The number of recoveries remained at 42.

The DOH earlier said that people who tested positive for COVID-19 could recover since for most people, its symptoms were mild like fever and cough.

However, the illness could bring serious complications for others and possibly lead to pneumonia, especially for older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic since it already infected more than 532,700 people worldwide and killed more than 24,050 as of March 27.

On the other hand, over 124,375 people have recovered so far from the disease.

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.