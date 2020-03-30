Health workers, frontliners should be spared from harassment, discrimination – DOH-7, IBP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) and Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter (IBP – Cebu) condemned the discrimination and attacks made against health workers.

The DOH-7 issued a statement on March 30, 2020 to express their condemnation on discriminatory and violent acts made against medical practitioners.

“We will not tolerate these actions that are blatantly and unfairly discriminatory against health workers and even authorized personnel who come in close contact with COVID-19 patients in line with their respective functions,” the DOH- 7 said.

IBP-Cebu also shared the same sentiments with DOH-7, urging the public not to stigmatize those working at the frontline to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“In these extraordinary times of this novel virus, let us not allow our fears to rob us of our humanity… This is a time for solidarity, not stigma. A time for compassion, not discrimination,” IBP Cebu stated.

Both institutions released their statements a day after reports of unprovoked attacks and discrimination towards health workers surfaced over the weekend.

These included a nurse from a privately owned hospital in Cebu City, who was splashed with chlorine while on his way home, and a petition being drafted to deny entry of doctors and nurses in a subdivision in Bogo City of northern Cebu.

As a result, the DOH- 7 said they had coordinated with law enforcers and local government officials to ensure the safety and welfare of health workers and other frontliners.

“We urge the public to show compassion to our health workers and frontliners who are facing the extreme risks and who are sacrificing their own health, life, and family to serve the Filipino people in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” they added.

IBP Cebu also pledged to provide legal assistance to frontliners who experienced any forms of discrimination./dbs