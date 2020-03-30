No new cases in CV, DOH-7 reminds public not to be complacent

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas for Monday, March 30, 2020, the Department of Health here (DOH – 7) announced.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, DOH – 7 also reported no new death related to the disease.

DOH – 7 stated that Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) produced and released 53 results of COVID-19 tests for the Visayas region.

Of the 53, 23 are from Central Visayas and DOH – 7 said these yielded negative of the virus.

“As of today, there are still 30 COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas with no additional mortality,” they said.

VSMMC is the sub-national level laboratory capable of conducting COVID-19 tests for the entire Visayas region.

However, health officials reminded the public not to be complacent, adding that this new development does not reflect a decrease in the cases or an absence of ongoing transmission in the community.

“The absence of a new case for today should not cause us to be complacent. Test results are dependent on the judgment of doctors if their patients should be swabbed and tested,” DOH – 7 said.

They added that contact tracing is still ongoing for those who contracted the virus.

“We continue to emphasize the need for the public to support ongoing containment measures and practice social/physical distancing, regular hand washing, and self-isolation when not feeling well and seek to consult at the earliest possible time.,” said DOH – 7.

Nationwide and Global

Meanwhile, DOH’s central office in Metro Manila registered 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the nationwide total to 1,546 with no recoveries. They also reported 8 new deaths which means the mortality toll now stands at 72.

COVID-19 has infected over 732, 153 individuals worldwide with the United States now considered as the new epicenter of the pandemic.

There are 143,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States. It was followed by Italy with 97,689, and Spain with 85,195.

China, where the virus emerged, came after Spain.

Deaths globally are now at 34,686 while recoveries are at 154,673. / rcg