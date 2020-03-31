Anduyan to police: Ensure ‘uninterrupted’ transport of food supplies in Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO—Policemen were directed today, March 31, 2020, to defy the order of local government executives following reports that checkpoints in the different towns and barangays here have been causing delays in the movement of trucks that are carrying food supplies.

Brigadier General Rolando Anduyan said that from now on, policemen will have to make sure that the transport of goods in Northern Mindanao remains uninterrupted.

“Our police officers are directed to explain to these local government (executives that) it is illegal to delay the movement of food supplies,” PNP 10 spokesperson Colonel Mardy Hortillosa II said.

Hortillosa said complaints have reached the Northern Mindanao Anti-Covid-19 task Force that checkpoints that are set up in the different towns and barangays are stopping trucks carrying food supplies to check on the drivers and their assistants.

The many checkpoints that they had to go through have caused delays in the deliveries and have created a problem in the supply of food here.

“Just imagine the delay if every town and barangays in Northern Minadao (will) stop the trucks at their checkpoints,” Hortillosa said.

Northern Mindanao has nine cities and five provinces- Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Camiguin Island. It has 2,022 barangays.

“We can not have all local executives carrying out their versions of quarantine measures,” Hortillosa said.

Hortillosa said special lanes were set up in the checkpoints to ensure that trucks that carry food supplies will not be stopped.

“It is enough that the drivers and assistants will be check at their point of origin only to prevent delays,” he said. / dcb