Ferro orders probe on ‘attack’ on male nurse from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent attack on a Cebu-based health worker did not go unnoticed.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are now investigating the incident to identify the individuals who splashed chlorine on the male nurse while he was walking along Tres de Abril Stree in Cebu City on his way home, Monday night, March 27, 2020.

Ferro said he already gave instructions for Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), to make sure that the incident is properly investigated.

“Atong paingkamotan ma find out kinsa tong perpetrators,” said Ferro.

(We will do our best to identify the perpetrators.)

The Monday incident was the first recorded attack on a health worker in Cebu. Medical practitioners here have started to raise concerns about their safety amidst the discrimination that they have been getting for aiding individuals under monitoring and those who are infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ferro said that aside from investigating the attack on the male nurse, he also gave instructions for all police personnel in the region to ensure the protection of health workers.

Even those assigned in checkpoints were instructed to give special attention to these frontliners.

“I’m calling all the health workers to approach any of our police stations, any of our police precincts, any policemen in the event that you are being harassed by anybody,” said Ferro.

The PRO-7 director also warned owners of public vehicles and establishments who will discriminate against health workers of sanctions.

Ferro said that he will coordinate with concerned government agencies as soon as he is informed of discrimination on medical practitioners for the imposition of appropriate sanctions against the violator. / dcb