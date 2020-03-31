DSWD-7 targets 1.3M families to receive P6K financial assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has estimated that 1.3 million families will benefit the social amelioration program in Central Visayas.

The program is mandated by Republic Act No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” wherein each beneficiary will receive P5,000 to P8,000 worth of assistance per month, from April to May.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, assistant regional director of DSWD-7, said that for Central Visayas, beneficiaries of the program will receive P6,000. This was based on the prevailing minimum wage in the region of P404 and multiplied by 15 days.

“And in Region 7, ang atoang minimum wage rate nga gamiton is P404. So naa ta sa P6,000 kada pailya. Duna silay madawat equivalent nga P6,000 computation of cash and family food items.” Lucero said.

Lucero, however, clarified that aside from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries, not everyone will receive the assistance wherein the targeted beneficiaries include “other poor households who are not part of the pantawid pamilya but are considered poor, underprivileged, vulnerable, and those from the informal economy sama sa nga drivers or drivers tanan kay dili mana sila regularly employed, mga labandera, mga naninda ug gagmayng tindahan, house helpers. Kana nga mga informal sectors will receive the P6,000,” she added.

Currently, Lucero said that they will now be sending letters to the mayors, governors, and congressmen in the region, to brief them on the guidelines in distributing the assistance.

They will also be asking mayors the lists of prospected beneficiaries for them to distribute forms that will be filled in by the beneficiaries.

As a security measure, Lucero said that the form will have its unique bar code for monitoring and tracking.

She also explained that if in case a beneficiary has already received assistance from other agencies, such as from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), such amount will be deducted to the P6,000 that they will be receiving from the agency. /rcg