Things you miss about working in the office

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sure, it is nice to be working from home, you get to save money, time and effort to dress up and prepare to go to work.

But it’s also times like working from home when you come to think of the things you miss most about going to the office— or the people in the office.

Feeling a little emotional? Don’t be, let’s just go down memory lane real quick to also hype us up until the time when we can all go back to work in our offices.

Brainstorming— yes, you can actually do brainstorming with the use of gadgets and all but, nothing compares to when you can exchange ideas freely with your colleagues around the table in your conference room or in your pantry.

Lunch or coffee breaks— we all have that practice to think of what we want to have for lunch even if we just got into the office, this kind of conversations over cravings is surely one of the things we want the most too. Don’t forget about the coffee breaks in the afternoon when you can just get up from your chair and walk around with the cup of coffee in hand.

Office conversations or jokes— at times we fill the office with amazing conversations from our personal lives to even about work. The exchange of banter that mostly results in laughter is the best thing that could ease the tension in the office.

Guidance from mentors— yes, the internet can be used for your mentors to guide you in doing the right thing, but nothing beats seeing your mentor teach you a thing or two eye to eye.

The relief of getting out of the office— remember how you would always check the office clock when you only have an hour left from your shift? Yes, that satisfying feeling of picking up your things from the desk and slowly keeping them inside your bag. The gratifying feeling of logging out from the office attendance machine. We miss that rewarding feeling, don’t we?

Even even if we don’t want to admit it, we miss being in the office as much as we love being at home. It has become a part of us already especially the people that make the office feel like home. /rcg