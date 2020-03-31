City Council to hold 1st online session on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will be holding its first online session on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama told CDN Digital that only a skeletal force will be left in the session hall during that time composed of the Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) Secretariat.

The council members will stay at their office and conduct the session through an online platform.

Rama said they were still working on streaming the session online so the public could still view it because sessions were in essence public events.

To avoid the spread of the virus, the councilors will only be communicating through the screens.

The agenda has been reduced to a minimal as well so the councilors will not have to spend so much time at the Cebu City Hall.

This is the only time the legislative building will be open ever since Rama has locked down the building to avoid the spread of the virus.

“We will continue to do our duties as the legislative, but we have to be creative when it comes to holding the session,” said Rama.

Rama said he will be airing his concerns about the enhanced community quarantine tomorrow. /dbs