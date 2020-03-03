Mandauehanons told to try container gardening while ECQ is in effect

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Want to try something productive while the enhanced community quarantine is in effect?

The Mandaue City Agriculture Office (CAO) is asking city residents to try container gardening.

Seeds and seedlings may be availed for free at their office located at the Department of Agriculture compound in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay.

City Agriculturist Grace Go said that container gardening is a worthwhile way to kill time while Manduehanons are barred from leaving their homes because of the implementation of the ECQ. At the same time, this will also ensure food security for every family here.

More than 200 people, including non-city residents, visited the CAO today, March 31, 2020, shortly after an announcement was posted on the city’s official Facebook page on the distribution of free seeds and seedlings.

The seeds that were given out include kangkong (river spinach), okra, batong ( string beans) and talong ( eggplant) while available seedlings are alugbati, tomato and sili (pepper).

Sharon Mangadlao, the assistant city agriculturist, said that urban or container gardening is easy to do even with limited space.

“Pwede silang mag-vertical gardening gamit ang mga ka-ang or mga ginamit nga plastic bottles,” said Mangadlao.

(People can do vertical gardening using pots or recycled plastic bottles.)

Those with bigger areas can also try planting fruits bearing trees.

Mangadlao said they already gave out around 10, 000 seeds and seedlings since last week. / dcb