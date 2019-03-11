DSWD-7 to intensify distribution of food packs to COVID-affected families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has already distributed almost 3,000 family food packs to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis-affected families in Central Visayas.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, assistant regional director of DSWD-7, told CDN Digital that the family food packs are worth P1.7 million and were distributed to different local government units (LGUs).

At present, Lucero revealed that they still have 28,000 family food packs stored at their warehouses in barangay Labangon, Cebu City and in the Visayas Disaster Regional Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City.

“Mao ni among gipaninguha karon. That we can produce more by packing this family food packs kay nahibawo ta nga mao ni ang basic nga panginahanglanon sa na-affected karon sa sitwasyon. And the department is trying our best nga makahimo mi aning mga family food packs,” Lucero said.

But Lucero admitted that this is far from being enough after their agency received requests from 19 LGUs or more or less 142,000 food packs.

Lucero, however, said that they are now procuring food items worth P20 million.

“Off course the food, the raw materials we call it, kinahanglan available siya. So right now we’re procuring. We have 20 million worth of goods that is being procured. Ato ni siyang i-pack, inig pack nato this will produce to about 55,000 family food packs,” she added.

Each family food pack contains six kilograms of rice, four meat canned goods, four canned sardines, and six sachets of coffee./rcg