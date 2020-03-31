Power consumption in Visayas grid declines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The power consumption in the Visayas experienced a decline Friday last week when compared to that of January 29, around two months ago, according to a press release from the Department of Energy-Visayas Field Office (DOE-VFO).

In its continuous monitoring of the power supply situation in the Visayas, the DOE-VFO attributed the decrease in power consumption to halted or reduced operations of industrial and commercial establishments in the Visayas, particularly malls.

Based on the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ Daily Load Profile, the Visayas grid peak demand on January 29, 2020 reached 2186 megawatts (MW). However, the grid peak went down to 1728MW last Friday, 28 March 2020.

The DOE-VFO also observed that the average weekday demand of 1772MW was lower than the recorded 1870MW average demand for the same period in 2019 and the projected average demand of 2015 MW for the same period.

The DOE anticipates further reductions in power demand levels with the continued implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

The agency will continue its close monitoring of the daily power situation, as well as the status of all power plants in the region to ensure the continuous and stable supply of electricity.

The DOE had directed all Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) participants to adhere to existing rules and regulations, and continue their trading operations.

In an earlier statement, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi called for utmost cooperation and compliance of industry stakeholders.

“A decline in power demand does not mean that operations could and should be put to rest. In fact, as we battle the COVID-19 crisis, now is the time for us to double our efforts to ensure that we can provide sufficient and continuous electricity services to each and every household, as well as across key industries of our country,” Cusi pointed out.

The DOE is also coordinating with concerned national agencies and local government units on the unimpeded delivery of energy services, especially the movement of essential staff and supplies throughout the localized ECQ areas./dbs