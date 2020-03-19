Malls, sports centers, spas, internet cafes closed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has further intensified its measures against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) by closing down more establishments.

Aside from recreational spaces, gambling places, and concerts halls, Mayor Edgardo Labella also ordered the temporary closure for malls, spas, sports centers, and internet cafes.

This followed after the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported in neighboring Mandaue City.

Labella said the closure of the establishments would encourage the public to stay at home and avoid going out exposing themselves to many people.

The establishments are also enclosed areas where people usually crowd on normal occasions.

Although shopping malls are closed, the supermarkets, banks, money transfer companies, pharmacies, and hardware stores will remain open in these malls so people can still have access to basic commodities.

The mayor also urged the public to remain in their homes unless they need to work or buy their needs.

The SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo and Seaside in Barangay Mambaling have already announced their temporary closures. The malls will only be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for tenants selling or providing essential services.

Ayala Malls have also announced their closure until further notice.

“Adto nalang gyod ta sa atong mga balay. (Let us stay in our homes),” said Labella. /RCG