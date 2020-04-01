Cebu governor to sue brgy chiefs who politicize distribution of QPass, ECQ relief assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said she will sue village chiefs who will be caught politicizing the distribution of quarantine passes and relief assistance while the province is under the state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

This is the warning of Garcia after receiving reports of politicking in the distribution of quarantine passes and the listing of beneficiaries for the relief assistance during the ECQ.

“Kini ron, dili ni bahin og botante ba o dili. Bahin ni sa panginahanglan. Kung wa nana masweldohan, wa na nay mapalit og bugas, tabangi na,” Garcia said.

(This time, this is not about being a voter or not. This is about the needs. If a constituent has not been able to earn a living and has no means to buy rice, help him.)

Garcia said she received reports that some barangays in the local government units (LGUs) under the province even asked for voter’s ID or certification before they are given quarantine passes or listed for the relief assistance.

“I thought nga sa province nga its not happening but I’m getting reports nga kani ganing quarantine pass ba, murag gipili-pili lagi kuno sa ubang barangays in LGUs sa province,” Garcia said.

“Naa bayay mga renters diha. Naay mga dili botante ana nga lugar apan naa didto nagpuyo, tagaan ta nag apil. Dili man ni sigon sa nakabotar ba ka o wala, sigon man ni sa panginahanglan,” said Garcia.

(There are renters and there are residents who are not voters in the area, include them. This is not about having voted or not. This is about the people’s needs.)

Garcia urged the public to report to her office erring barangay officials with evidence to make sure that cases will be filed against them.

“Akong i-address ni sa mga kapitan. Ayaw na ninyo og buhata kay liable gyud mo. Kamo gyud nang gipangita ni (DILG) Sec. (Eduardo) Año. Ingon si Sec. Año, ining panahona, di gyud pwede nang pamulitika,” Garcia said.

(I am addressing this to all the village chiefs. Don’t do this or else you will be held liable. You will be the ones Sec. Año will be looking for. Sec. Año said at this time, politicking is not allowed.)

Garcia told the barangay captains to reserve their “listings” in giving assistance during the elections or campaign period and not now during a crisis like this. /bmjo