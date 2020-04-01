Holy Week 2020 goes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Holy Week celebration in the Archdiocese of Cebu will be streamed online as the Roman Catholic Church continues to uphold strict measures due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has released the schedule of Archbishop Jose Palma, who will lead the celebration of the Holy Week through online streaming of the liturgical sacraments.

Here are the schedule of Archbishop Palma to be streamed at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral Facebook page:

April 5, Palm Sunday at 8am

April 9, Holy Thursday at 4pm

April 10, Good Friday at 3pm

Siete Palabras from 12nn to 3pm, to be televised by ABS CBN

April 11, Easter Vigil Mass at 5.30pm

April 12, Easter Sunday Mass at 6.30am

Initially, the archdiocese planned a mass to be attended by local leaders as a form of solidarity in the fight against the Covid-19.

However, due to the recent memorandum by the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the Archdiocese of Cebu decided against it even if they planned elaborate social distancing measures.

All Holy Week activities should also remain minimal with only the priest and lay ministers celebrating the mass while this is being broadcasted on television, radio, and online.

Palm Sunday

For the Palm Sunday on April 5, 2020, some of the parishes may go around households to bless palms, but this must be well-coordinated with respective local government unit (LGUs).

The Chrism mass may be moved to a later date, but priests are still encouraged to bless the scared oil and carefully administer the sacrament of the anointing of the sick.

The celebration of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday may be celebrated anywhere by the priest, but devoid of the washing of the feet.

The Lord’s Passion on Good Friday can also be celebrated by the priest as well, but the kissing of the cross can only be done by the priest for sanitation purposes.

For the Seven Last Words, the parishes are encouraged to be creative.

These celebrations may be broadcasted to the faithful as well so they no longer have to go to the churches.

As for the Easter Vigil, being one of the most sacred celebrations for Catholic Christians, this can only be done inside parish churches and Cathedrals.

The presiding prelate may continue with the Easter Vigil before 5 p.m.

In the “Baptismal Liturgy”, the “Ritual of Baptism” may be ommitted but the “Blessing of Water” and the “Renewal of Baptismal Promises” will be maintained.

CBCP urges the public to avoid availing of the Sacrament of Confession during the quarantine period and echoed the call of Pope Francis to directly confess to God during these times. /bmjo