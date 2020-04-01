Construction worker from Negros Occ dies while stranded in Samboan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A construction worker from Negros Occident who was left stranded in the ports of Samboan town in southern Cebu died after he complained of difficulty in breathing this morning, April 1, 2020.

Argie Inao, 30, was supposed to go home to Hinobaan town but was unable to get a boat ride home with the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Cebu province starting on March 30.

Police Staff Sergeant Ressel Habagat, desk officer of Samboan Police Station, said that Inao was just one of the many Negros residents who remain stranded in Cebu. They are now taking temporary shelter at the San Sebastian National High School in Samboan town.

“Na stranded ni sila ato pang March 29, katong gi suspend na gyud ang mga biyahe para sa ECQ,” Habagat told CDN Digital.

(They have been stranded here since March 29, when sea travels were ordered suspended as a preparation for the implementation of the ECQ.)

Habagat said that the victim as asleep when he started to experience difficulty in breathing. Others who were with him at the public high school called for help.

Policemen rushed Inao to the Malabuyoc Hospital but no longer made it to the hospital alive.

“Amo nang gi lubong ang lawas kay mao say advice sa doctor diri. Na inform nasad namo ang pamilya og nakasabot rasad sila. Unya mag lisod sad sila og labang sa pagkakaron,” added Habagat.

(We immediately buried the body because that was the advice of the doctor here. We already informed Inao’s family of his death and they understood our decision to immediate burry him. They also won’t be able to cross to Cebu for now (because of the ECQ implementation.) / dcb