CdO releases P20M food assistance to city’s indigents

CAGAYAN DE ORO—Starting today (Wednesday), the local government here will release P20 million in food assistance for the city’s poor families and those in the informal sector.

This as the Department of Social Welfare and Development 10 information officer Charmaine Tadlas announced that the money for the national government amelioration measures amounting to P5,000 to P8,000 per household has already been deposited in the local banks.

Tadlas said the DSWD and the Cagayan de Oro City government are currently in discussion on how to disburse the money to its vulnerable sector. She said the package is part of P200-billion relief assistance for low-income families released by the Office of the President.

Cagayan de Oro City Social Welfare and Development chief Teddy Sabugaa said the city has started the release of the food package ahead of the DSWD on Wednesday.

“Mayor Moreno decided to release the food assistance of the city government ahead of the DSWD,” Sabugaa said

Sabugaa said the city government allotted P20 million from its Quick Release Fund (QRF) for some 60,000 to 80,000 poor families.

He said the package would consist of five kilos of rice; five cans of sardines; six cans of corned beef and beef loaf.

Sabugaa said the food assistance would be released through the barangays who in turn, will give them to families already listed as 4Ps beneficiaries. He said the assistance would run for two months.

“Together with the DSWD assistance, these will be of great help to the indigent families,” Sabugaa said.

Tadlas said the national government assistance will consist of a P2,700 food package and P3,300 financial assistance.

She said that similar to the city, the assistance would run for two months, Tadlas said family beneficiaries should be in the master list endorsed by the LGU to the DSWD Field Office (FO).

She said beneficiaries are senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant and lactating mothers, solo parents, overseas Filipinos in distress, indigent Indigenous Peoples, homeless citizens, and the informal economy workers. /rcg