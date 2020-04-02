Korean singer Kim Jae-joong saying he has COVID-19 just an ‘April Fool’s joke’

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Kim Jae-joong alarmed his fans after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

But what seemed to be a serious post turned out to be an April Fool’s prank in an apparent effort to “raise awareness.”

Kim, member of K-pop group JYJ, revealed to his 1.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday in a now-deleted post that he was positive for COVID-19.

“I have been infected with COVID-19. It is a result of my negligence, ignoring the cautionary words shared by the government and those around me,” Kim said in Korean, as quoted and translated in a report by Soompi.

Following his post, his talent management CJeS Entertainment said they were still trying to confirm the news.

The singer, later on, changed the caption of his post and clarified he did not have COVID-19. He also said the post was meant to alert people to take care of themselves.

“Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time,” Kim said.

“Oh… and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick and dying…I wanted to tell you that protecting myself is protecting the precious people around us. I will accept all the punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy.”

There are so far at least 9,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 160 fatalities in South Korea.

To date, there have been more than 850,000 cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 42,000 deaths.