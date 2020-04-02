Man seriously injured after being shot by girlfriend’s ex-lover

CORDOVA, Cebu – A man was seriously injured after he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-lover in Barangay Bangbang here on Thursday dawn, April 2, 2020.

The victim was identified as Mark Padin, legal age, a resident of said place.

The suspect was identified as Jerome Llano, legal age, also of said Barangay. He is currently at large.

According to Police Master Sargeant Elizar Llanes, Desk Officer of Cordova Police Station, initial investigation showed that the victim was inside his house when the suspect shot him once in the head.

Information gathered from Bangbang Barangay Councilor Delfin Atillo revealed that the victim managed to go to the Barangay Hall to seek help.

The victim, who was wounded in the head, was then rushed by village watchmen on duty to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. He was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The victim was able to reveal the name of the suspect before he was brought to the hospital.

Police learned that the suspect was the ex-lover of the victim’s girlfriend. /bmjo