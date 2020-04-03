Netizen who shared photos of him and his wife walking during ECQ needs help

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The netizen who shared photos of him and his wife walking from Barangay Mabolo to Barangay Apas during the first day of Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is asking for help.

This as Macky Durana and his wife Norra Durana need to pay bills amounting to P12,000 after Norra gave birth to their first child – a baby girl – on April 2, 2020.

“We are asking help because our bill reached P12,000 and we cannot get out of the birthing clinic if we cannot pay them. We have scraped every centavo of our allowance, but they’re still far from the total,” Durana told CDN Digital.

Durana’s photos went viral on March 28, 2020, which documented the couple’s one-hour walk after they visited a birthing clinic for their prenatal check-up.

The Duranas had to walk from Barangay Mabolo to Barangay Apas, where they lived, since ECQ entailed a suspension of public transport.

Anyone who wishes to provide donation can reach the Duranas with the contact details below:

Macky Durana

Globe: 0927-130-9442

Smart: 0946-350-4128