In recent years, coconut water has become a very trendy beverage. It’s tasty, refreshing and definitely good for you.

What’s more, it’s loaded with several important nutrients, including minerals that most people don’t get enough of.

Here are the health benefits of coconut water.

Good Source of Nutrients

Coconuts grow on large palm trees known scientifically as Cocos nucifera. Despite the name, the coconut is botanically considered a fruit rather than a nut.

Coconut water is the juice found in the center of a young, green coconut. It helps nourish the fruit.

As the coconut matures, some of the juice remains in liquid form while the rest ripens into the solid white flesh known as coconut meat.

Its water contains Carbs, Fiber, Protein, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, and Calcium.

May Have Antioxidant Properties

Free radicals are unstable molecules produced in your cells during metabolism. Their production increases in response to stress or injury.

When there are too many free radicals, your body enters a state of oxidative stress, which can damage your cells and increase disease risk

Research on animals exposed to toxins has shown that coconut water contains antioxidants which modify free radicals so they no longer cause harm .

May Help Prevent Kidney Stones

Drinking enough fluids is important for kidney stone prevention. Although plain water is a great choice, one study suggests that coconut water maybe even better.

Kidney stones form when calcium, oxalate and other compounds combine to form crystals in your urine. Coconut water prevented crystals from sticking to the kidneys and other parts of the urinary tract. It also reduced the number of crystals formed in the urine.

May Reduce Blood Pressure

Coconut water may be great for controlling blood pressure.

In a study made by the US National Library of Medicine in people with high blood pressure, coconut water improved systolic blood pressure (the higher number of a blood pressure reading) in 71% of participants.

Additionally, coconut water contains an impressive 600 mg of potassium in 8 ounces (240 ml). Potassium has been shown to lower blood pressure in people with high or normal blood pressure.

Beneficial After Prolonged Exercise

Coconut water may be the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise. Electrolytes are minerals that play several important roles in your body, including maintaining proper fluid balance.

They include potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium. Two studies found that coconut water restored hydration after exercise better than water and equal to high-electrolyte sports beverages.

Coconut water is a delicious, nutritious and natural beverage that’s extremely good for you.

It may benefit your heart, blood sugar, kidney health and more. /rcg