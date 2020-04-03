MCWD deploys 27 water tanker trucks for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will be deploying 27 water tanker trucks around Cebu City to help alleviate water shortage in some areas here.

Lawyer Jose Daluz, III, the chairman of the board of MCWD, said that the water tankers carry a variation of 1,000 to 6,000 liters on a daily basis to the different areas.

This is to ensure that the public has access to water while under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“Ato ning ipadala sa mga areas nga naglisod sa tubig,” said Daluz.

(We will be sending these water tanker trucks to areas with lack of water supply.)

The water tankers will be deployed daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the areas with low water supply.

Engineer Edgar Ortega, MCWD’s general manager for operations, said that as of now, they will focus on Cebu City’s uptown and downtown central areas because these are the areas with little water supply.

The tanks will be distributed to the elevated areas as well since water pressure there is low.

Stretch out water supply

Ortega said that with days growing hotter, the water supply in the dams are also decreasing.

Read: MCWD: Lower supply from Jaclupan, Buhisan Dams

Currently, the Jaclupan dam produces only 24,000 cubic meters (cu) per day, far from its normal average of 33,000 cu per day production.

The Buhisan dam is only producing 4,000 cu per day, far from its 9,000 cu per day average.

Ortega said they expect the supply to continuously decrease until the forecasted end of the summer season in June 2020.

“We are trying to stretch out water supply until then,” he said.

For the schedule of the water tanker tanks, the public is urged to check the MCWD Facebook page. /bmjo