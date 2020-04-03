Police nab two suspected drug dealers in Mandaue City
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two suspected drug dealers were nabbed by the police in a drug buy-bust operation past 2 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Barangay Tipolo here.
The elements of Basak Police Station, led by Police Major James Conaco, conducted the drug operation as a follow-up to a previous operation.
This resulted to the arrest of the suspects identified as Arvin Ceniza, 38, and Nelson Basubas, 40, both from Barangay Tipolo.
Police recovered from the suspects an estimated 5 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P34,000 based on the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value.
The suspects were also found to have no Home Quarantine Pass, which is a violation to the enhanced community quarantine protocols.
Both are temporarily detained at the Basak Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.