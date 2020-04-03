Police nab two suspected drug dealers in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Two suspected drug dealers were nabbed by the police in a drug buy-bust operation past 2 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Barangay Tipolo here.

The elements of Basak Police Station, led by Police Major James Conaco, conducted the drug operation as a follow-up to a previous operation.

This resulted to the arrest of the suspects identified as Arvin Ceniza, 38, and Nelson Basubas, 40, both from Barangay Tipolo.

Police recovered from the suspects an estimated 5 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P34,000 based on the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value.

The suspects were also found to have no Home Quarantine Pass, which is a violation to the enhanced community quarantine protocols.

Both are temporarily detained at the Basak Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. /bmjo