Cebu City police to go after those who will threaten frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will implement the full extent of the anti-discrimination ordinance in a bid to ensure the safety of the city’s frontliners.

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo said that health workers and other frontliners should immediately report to the police if they feel discriminated against by any person or establishment.

They can also seek security when traveling from their home to their work just in case they may be in danger of violent attacks.

“We are developing a team to secure our frontliners,” said Grijaldo.

Grijaldo says there was already a report from a health worker who thought she was being splashed with disinfectant by personnel in a barangay.

However, he said this was a misconception because the government personnel was really disinfecting the area and the health worker was just accidentally sprayed with disinfectant.

Yet for those who are planning to discriminate frontliners, Grijaldo said they will face the consequences.

“Motivate our frontliners because they are the ones working to save our lives,” he said.

Grijaldo said the police, as frontliners, remain healthy and are protected with personal protective equipment (PPEs). /rcg