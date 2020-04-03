499 PUMs cleared in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has cleared 499 persons under monitoring (PUM) in all 80 barangays.

In their most recent data, the City Health Department (CHD) revealed that out of the 552 PUMs in the city, 499 has been released from quarantine.

This after they completed the 14 days without showing any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

All identified PUM are required to fill out a form from the CHD and monitor their temperature and symptoms for 14 days.

After carefully jotting down the daily temperature and symptoms monitoring, the PUM may send their form to [email protected]

CHD will release a quarantine clearance for the cleared PUMs.

The decrease in PUM can be attributed to the strict quarantine measures set by the CHD and Department of Health (DOH), urging PUMs to stay at home during the 14 day quarantine period.

There are still 259 PUMs in the city that are being monitored closely.

Barangay Kamputhaw, which used to lead in the number of PUMs, now only has 47.

Capitol Site now has the largest number of PUMs at 51.

Cebu City’s total number of COVID-19 cases still stands at 22 with four deaths and four recoveries. /dbs