School teacher, pregnant cohort nabbed for selling overpriced face masks in CdO

CAGAYAN DE ORO- National Bureau of Investigation operatives here arrested a public school teacher and a pregnant woman for allegedly selling overpriced facemasks on Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020.

NBI-10 Director Atty. Patricio Bernales identified the suspects as Jasmin Aquino, a public elementary school teacher and resident of C. Reyes Compound, Barangay Indahag this city and her pregnant companion Marichu Arias of Barangay Tambaling, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

Bernalez said NBI operatives launched an entrapment operation and arrested the suspects at the LBC branch along Yacapin-Pabayo streets in Cagayan de Oro.

He said the suspects sold 16 pieces of N95 facemasks for P235 apiece and 18 pieces of the ordinary blue disposable facemasks at P40 apiece to an NBI operative.

Bernales said memorandum no. 2020-0131 issued by the Department of Health puts the price ceiling for N95 masks at P105 per piece only and for the disposable facemasks at P28 apiece.

He said profiteering charges will be filed against the suspects.

Law enforcement operatives have already caught and filed cases against 30 suspects selling medical supplies at exorbitant prices in Northern Mindanao.

Ten of the suspects were from Cagayan de Oro who were caught selling overpriced medical supplies and even bananas which is said to be a cure against COVID-19. /rcg