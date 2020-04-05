Toledo City photographer does some drone-style purchasing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Technology is now considered as one of man’s best allies in times of crisis as what has been proven by this Toledo City photographer.

Technology provides not just entertainment but also crucial information on what’s happening around us.

And this events photographer from Toledo City, Cebu sure knows how to use technology to his advantage during this time of enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 scare.

But unlike the guy from Marikina who just hatched the idea of using drones in buying things from the nearest “sari-sari” store, this lad from Toledo, did it successfully.

Geoff Christian, 33, shared on his Facebook account his success in buying packs of coffee from a nearby sari-sari store with the use of a drone.

This happened on March 30.

Christian told CDN Digital that he just did this to know if it’s possible to purchase small merchandise from a store with a drone.

And to his surprise, it worked!

“Having this idea of using my drone to buy something and at the same time complying the ordinance of social distancing..its a thought of using modern technology in times like this,” he said.

In the photos, you can see a piece of paper attached to a drone that says, “Te papalita kog kape 2 lang kabook palihog kog salay.. ayaw panikas naay camera naka live na.”

He sent the drone to the nearest store from his house in Toledo City and within five minutes it came back with two packs of coffee.

Christian added that it is a nice and exciting experiment but a very risky one as well. So if you are planning to buy things from the nearest sari-sari store drone-style, he says to do it with extra care.

The post as of April 4 has already been shared 13,000 times, with 9,700 reactions and 1,000 comments. /rcg