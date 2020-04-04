Brgy Tisa intensifies border control to prevent spread of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Tisa in Cebu City will be implementing stricter measures to prevent its constituents from abusing the use of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) passes.

Information Officer Herty Lopez told CDN Digital that they wanted to especially make sure that residents only leave their homes to purchase supplies or report for work.

He said that possession of the ECQ pass is not a guaranteed privilege for their residents to roam the city especially with the city government’s stay at home directive.

“Ang point ani is kung mo gawas sila sa ilaha para mopalit og pagkaon, needs, okay ra. Pero para maglaag, di na pwede,” Lopez said.

(What we are trying to say is that its okay for the people to go out if their purpose is to buy food and other needs. But if they only want to loiter, that’s not allowed.)

On Friday, Tisa drew the attention of netizens when they announced on its official Facebook Page, the Tisa Bulletin, that the ECQ passes that were issued to their constituents can only be used within the barangay.

But the police have clarified that the ECQ pass can be used even outside of the barangay, the reason why Tisa officials corrected their FB post two hours later.

Still, Barangay Captain Ringo Pacaña said that he wanted to limit the movement of his constituents within their barangay to minimize their exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019.

Tisa now has at least 5 persons under monitoring (PUM) for COVID-19, according to the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD).

Lopez said that they will now be stricter in watching over their barangay’s entry and exit points to regulate the movement of people.

Even if they present an ECQ pass, policemen who are securing their borders will have to ask residents for the purpose of their leaving the barangay.

Lopez is urging Tisa residents to cooperate with the police. An option is to remain within their barangay and to buy their goods from the local stores and markets. / dcb