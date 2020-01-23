NegOr reports 1st COVID-19 recovery, brings total in CV to 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 49-year-old male coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient from Dumaguete City was the first to have recovered from the infection in Negros Oriental.

With his addition, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) already recorded a total of eight patients recovering from the COVID-19 as of Friday, April 3, 2020.

The patient from Dumaguete City has already been discharged from the hospital, said the DOH-7 data. It also stated that there were no additional COVID-19 cases in the region since all of the 96 samples tested on Friday yielded negative results.

This means the total confirmed cases in the region remain at 34.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have also been reported since Friday.

Don’t lose humanity

But Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, said that the public should never be complacent. He said there is a need to continue the implementation of containment measures since the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

“Social or physical distancing is one of the most effective ways we can break the chain of transmission,” Bernadas said.

“Regular handwashing prevents the spread of infection in the home and in our workplaces. The existing infection control measures in our health facilities should continue to be strictly enforced so our brave health workers are not placed at risk while doing their job of caring for the sick,” he added.

Bernadas also urged contacts of confirmed cases to cooperate with authorities.

“They are just doing their job to monitor and check on your well-being and never was their intention to shame or single you or your family out,” said Bernadas.

The DOH – 7 top official also encourages the public not to lose their humanity amid trials brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 1 million people worldwide.

“We also call on our community leaders and the neighbors of confirmed cases to not let their fear of infection make them forget the human values of compassion and understanding,” Bernadas said. / dcb