COVID-19 watch: 5 year-old PUI dies in Albay hospital

LEGAZPI CITY — A five-year-old patient under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), died on Saturday morning at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Albay.

Antonio Ludovice, Provincial Health Office chief, said the patient, a girl from Daraga town was admitted at BRTTH Saturday morning for difficulty of breathing and severe flu-like symptoms.

“She was brought to BRTTH for difficulty of breathing and serious symptoms but died in less than 24 hours at the hospital,” Ludovice said.

The patient had a throat swab test before she died, Ludovice added.

Ludovice said the patient had a previous consultation at the Philippine Heart Center in Manila from March 6 to 8. He said the child was supposedly scheduled for an operation due to congenital heart disease.

The patient also had a consultation at BRTTH on March 13 due to cough, was administered antibiotics and then sent home.

He said the patient’s body would be cremated Sunday morning.

Mayor Victor Perete said they would also conduct contact tracing while the family of the patient would be asked to undergo home quarantine.

