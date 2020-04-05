Chan to brgys, subdivisions: Set up satellite markets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has called on barangays and private subdivisions to install temporary satellite public markets to give closer access to residents who need to buy their supplies.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Chan said several people, including those who did not actually need to buy essential goods, continued to flock the city’s public market despite the ECQ.

Chan said installing temporary satellite markets within the communities would be ideal so the people would no longer need to go to the city’s public market to buy essential goods.

“Gi-encourage nga kung mahimo ang matag subdivision o barangay magmugna usab og ilang temporary satellite market aron dili na mogawas o molakaw og laing lurag ang atong mga kaigsuonan haron mamalit,”” Chat wrote on his Facebook page

(We encourage every barangay or subdivision to, if they may, set up temporary satellite markets so those who would need to buy their supplies will no longer need to travel far.)

The mayor also said setting up mobile markets or rolling stores in his city would also regulate the number of people coming to the city’s public market as the city continued to implement its enhanced community quarantine.

“Ang atong merkado publiko congested kaayo. Gusto ko nga mabahin-bahin kini mao nga nagmugna kita og rolling store o mobile market,”Chan said

(Our public market is very congested. I want to distribute the people going to the markets that is why we created the rolling stores or mobile markets.)

Chan, however, has not made mention in the post on the mechanism on how to go about in making the mobile markets in the city operational./dbs