Lithuanian national nabbed in Dumaguete for ignoring enforcers manning a checkpoint 

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–A 61-year-old Lithuanian national was arrested for ignoring authorities manning a checkpoint along Locsin Street here shortly past Monday noon, April 6, 2020.

Charges of Disobedience, Resisting Arrest, Direct Assault and Physical Injuries will be filed against Romualdas Visockas, a resident of this city.

Initial investigation revealed that Visockas was walking along Loscin St. without a face mask.

He was then stopped at the checkpoint and asked to show a quarantine pass.

When he failed to show one, enforcers tried to get his temperature but he refused.

This is when enforcers decided to arrest him. But the suspect resisted.

At the Dumaguete Police Station, the suspect refused to cooperate with the officers who were asking for his personal information.

This prompted the police and enforcers to frisk him to get any form of identification. While doing so, the suspect kicked one of the enforcers.

City councilor Michael Bandal, tasked as the overseer of the checkpoints here, said the arrest serves as a warning to all to observe local ordinances and policies, especially those that are done to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Let this be a lesson to all foreigners and even the people here to observe our local ordinances and policies. Kay ug dili mopatoo, (If you will not cooperate) we will not hesitate to arrest you like the foreigner,” he said. /bmjo