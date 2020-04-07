LOOK: Netizen writes letter to ‘future husband’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sometimes, being bored can bring out the creativity in you.

And now when most of us are stuck at home due to the coronavirus crisis, we’ve seen a lot of creative posts online, some of them unique and inspiring, some hilarious.

Netizen Ailyn Mae Penabella, 22, from Cagayan de Oro City, had also something to share with us during these trying times that can probably give us some good vibes.

Penabella shared with CDN Digital that aside from being bored, the crisis got her thinking of her dreams of having her own man somebody.

This is when she decided to write a letter to her “future husband” in a very witty and hilarious way that eventually became a hit online.

The letter reads:

“Dear Future Husband, Please stay at home!!! Maluoy ka sa akoa mag minyu patang duha puhon. Please stay away from coronavirus and also stay away from other girls (also a virus)!!!. Love, future wife (Aping).”

(Dear Future Husband, Please stay home!!! Have pity on me, we will still get married in the future. Please stay away from the coronavirus and also stay away from other girls (also a virus)!!! Love, future wife.)

The post was made waves online that as of April 7, it has already been shared 23,000 times with 6,200 reactions and 4,700 comments.

Though a bit hilarious, Penabella said she was actually being honest about her feelings.

“I was so worried about what tomorrow will bring. Worried about my future husband so that’s it. I wrote him a letter, something like a warning also to stay away from other girls. Even though we never met yet and we never know also that I already know or met him, but I would never know because I’m not sure if he’s the one,” she said. /bmjo