The story behind father’s unique trip to a cake shop

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looks like that simple act of buying a birthday cake by a father in Davao City has a beautiful story behind it.

CDN Digital was able to get in touch with the father from Davao City who was seen riding his motorcycle with a unique sign hanging behind his motorcycle.

Leanuel Villagracia, 30, earned online attention because of his unique way of making sure that he got a cake for his kid who was celebrating her birthday on March 28, 2020.

Read: Father’s unique trip to Davao City cake shop gets online attention

Leanuel told CDN Digital that he would do whatever he can to make his daughter’s birthday special despite being in Enhanced Community Quarantine. His daughter is 10-year-old Leanne Audrei Villagracia.

“Kasabot ug gina respeto namo ang balaod dinhi sa Davao pero since once a year lang ang birthday ni Leanne, ug dili jud adlaw adlaw maka kita, ngita gyud kog mapalitan og cake dinhi bisan halos tanan sirado na,” he said.

(We understand and respect the rules implemented here in Davao but since a birthday is just celebrated once a year and we don’t get to see each other every day, I really looked for a cake shop in the city even if most of the shops were closed.)

Villagracia added that he does not see his daughter, Leanne, every day because he and the mother of Leanne have already been separated for six years.

“Layo man siya, naa siya sa iyang mother’s side, bali maka visit lang ug maka dalag pasalubog, every birthday gyud mo bisita,” he added.

(She lives far from me because she is living with her mother, I can visit her and bring her goodies or treats on her birthday since then.)

Even with the crisis and all the mandate from the government to just stay at home, Villagracia made sure that they were still able to do their yearly tradition even for just a few minutes and get to see his daughter well and happy.

This inspiring story of a dad’s love for his daughter is something worth sharing in these trying times. /bmjo